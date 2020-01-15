TEAM LEADERS: Drake’s Penn has averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and six assists while Liam Robbins has put up 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. For the Redbirds, Copeland has averaged 14.3 points while Keith Fisher III has put up 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Redbirds have allowed just 67.3 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.9 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Penn has accounted for 50 percent of all Drake field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Drake is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-5 when fewer than four Bulldogs players score in double-figures.

TWO STREAKS: Illinois State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 76.2 points during those contests. Drake has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 62.4.

AD

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Drake’s defense has forced 14.1 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com