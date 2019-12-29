YET TO WIN: The Rams are 0-5 when they allow at least 66 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Eagles are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 4-4 when they exceed 62.
COMING UP SHORT: Coppin State has scored 61 points per game and allowed 86 over its four-game road losing streak. Fordham is on a four-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 66.
DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 19th among Division I teams. The Coppin State offense has averaged 68.1 points through 14 games (ranked 206th, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.