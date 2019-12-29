PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have combined to account for 50 percent of Fordham’s scoring this season. For Coppin State, Kamar McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 66 percent of all Coppin State scoring.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 26.5 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.