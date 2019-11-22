SENIOR STUDS: Coppin State’s Kamar McKnight, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dejuan Clayton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. Clayton has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Cornell has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Red have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Coppin State has 25 assists on 69 field goals (36.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Cornell has assists on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Coppin State offense has averaged 77.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Eagles 23rd nationally. Cornell has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 64.8 possessions per game (ranked 318th).

