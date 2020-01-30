SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cornell is 0-7 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Brown is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.
UNBEATEN WHEN: Brown is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Bears are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than that.
DID YOU KNOW: Brown is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.
