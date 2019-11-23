Coles has 2,065 career rushing yards and became the eighth player in school history to surpass 2,000 yards.
Thomas Glover, Delonte Harrell and Richie Kenney also scored rushing touchdowns for the Big Red.
Ty Lenhart threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Josh Wainwright for Columbia’s only touchdown. Lenhart completed 28 of 42 passes for 215 yards for the Lions (3-7, 2-5).
Kenney was 17-of-26 passing for 244 yards for Cornell.
