BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell Big Red will be taking on the Soaring Eagles of Division III Elmira. Cornell is coming off a 100-68 win at home over Purchase in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Terrance McBride has averaged 10.6 points for the Big Red, while Josh Warren has accounted for 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.TREYS FOR TERRANCE: Through 12 games, Cornell’s Terrance McBride has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 79.2 percent from the free throw line this season.