TEAM LEADERS: Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 18.5 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Big Red. Josh Warren is also a primary facilitator, putting up 9.5 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Midshipmen have been led by Greg Summers, who is averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Cornell has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Red have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Midshipmen. Navy has 37 assists on 64 field goals (57.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Cornell has assists on 37 of 58 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent. The Midshipmen have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.

