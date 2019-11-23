The Wildcats (8-4, 5-3) grabbed a 7-0 lead on Wesley Dugger’s 1-yard plunge with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. But Drake answered with a 7-play, 68-yard drive that ended with Lauer’s 5-yard TD run to knot the score at 7.

Davidson regained the lead on Kahleel Shaw’s 31-yard TD run with 11:28 left in the second quarter, but Bray hit Erin Morgan for a 13-yard score on a trick play to pull the Bulldogs even at 14. Drake took a 21-14 lead into halftime when Corwin hit Devin Cates for a 4-yard score with 18 seconds left.

AD

AD

Nathan De Bruin’s 21-yard field goal stretched Drake’s lead to 10 early in the third quarter, but the Wildcats cut their deficit to three after Eli Turner Jr. scored on a 3-yard run.

Corwin gave Drake some breathing room with a 4-yard TD toss to Lauer just 44 seconds into the final quarter. Dugger’s 2-yard TD run pulled Davidson within 31-28 with 8:25 left to play. The Wildcats turned the ball over on downs on their final two possessions.

Tyler Phelps was 0-for-6 passing for Davidson and Turner connected on his only pass as the Wildcats were held to 14 yards through the air. Dugger finished with 109 yards and two scores on 27 carries. Davidson had 306 yards on the ground on 66 carries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD