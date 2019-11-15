Jones had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Highlanders (1-2). He also committed seven turnovers. Cle’von Greene added 14 points. Devine Eke had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Georgia Southern faces Mercer at home on Tuesday. Radford matches up against Northwestern on the road on Tuesday.

