SQUAD LEADERS: The do-everything Paul Reed is putting up a double-double (15.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks) to lead the charge for the Blue Demons. Charlie Moore is also a primary facilitator, putting up 16.1 points and 6.8 assists per game. The Bluejays are led by Marcus Zegarowski, who is averaging 16.7 points and 4.8 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Demons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bluejays. DePaul has an assist on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) across its past three matchups while Creighton has assists on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Creighton offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 15th-best mark in Division I. 20.8 percent of all DePaul possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Blue Demons are ranked 273rd, nationally).

