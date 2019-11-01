DID YOU KNOW: Creighton limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 73.7 points per game last season. The Bluejays offense put up 80.3 points per contest en route to a 10-5 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Kennesaw State went 1-12 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.
