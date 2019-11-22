STEPPING UP: The Ospreys are led by Carter Hendricksen and Ivan Gandia-Rosa. Hendricksen has averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while Gandia-Rosa has accounted for 13.2 points and 6.5 assists per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski, who are scoring 18.7 and 17.7 points, respectively.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.