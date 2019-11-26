BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Nowell has averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the way for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Braves are led by Crosby, who is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Nowell has accounted for 49 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. Nowell has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

AD

COLD SPELL: Alcorn State has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 83.5 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Braves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Arkansas-Little Rock has 38 assists on 69 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Alcorn State has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD