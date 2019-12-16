Cross made 8 of 10 shots from the field. Derrick Cook had 11 points for Jacksonville State (3-7). De’Torrion Ware added nine points while grabbing 10 rebounds.
Sam Cunliffe had 11 points for the Purple Aces (8-4).
Jacksonville State takes on Delaware State at home on Wednesday. Evansville matches up against Murray State at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.