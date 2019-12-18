Jacksonville State posted a season-high 22 assists.

John Crosby scored a career-high 36 points and had nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-11), who have yet to win this season against a Division I opponent. Ameer Bennett added 15 points. John Stansbury had 13 points.

Jacksonville State takes on Tennessee on the road on Saturday. Delaware State takes on St. Francis (NY) on the road on Sunday.

