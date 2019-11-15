BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Fullerton Titans will be taking on the Warriors of Division II Cal State-Stanislaus. Cal State Fullerton is coming off a 60-53 win over Wyoming in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Austen Awosika has averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds this year for Cal State Fullerton. Complementing Awosika is Wayne Arnold, who is averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds per game.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.