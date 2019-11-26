SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Awosika has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last three games. Awosika has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Titans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Cal State Fullerton has 39 assists on 72 field goals (54.2 percent) across its past three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: Cal State Fullerton has held opposing teams to 68 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big West teams.

