VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jackson Rowe, Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 65 percent of Cal State Fullerton’s scoring this season. For UC Davis, Joe Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Titans have scored 70.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 59.5 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ezra Manjon has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last five games. Manjon has accounted for 31 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Titans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Cal State Fullerton has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three matchups while UC Davis has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has committed a turnover on just 18.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big West teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

