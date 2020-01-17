SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors. Austen Awosika, Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Beach have scored 71.3 points per game against Big West opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 20 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 62 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Long Beach State is 0-12 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beach have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Long Beach State has 34 assists on 81 field goals (42 percent) over its past three outings while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 20 of 65 field goals (30.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked first in the Big West with an average of 72.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Beach have pushed that total to 74.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

