SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga, Jackson Rowe and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Titans have scored 71 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 59.5 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 16.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-13 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 4-2 when it scores at least 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. Cal Poly has 29 assists on 65 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Titans have averaged 19 free throws per game, including 25.2 per game against conference opponents.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com