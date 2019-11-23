TEAM LEADERSHIP: New Mexico State’s Trevelin Queen has averaged 18 points and 6.2 rebounds while Ivan Aurrecoechea has put up 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Rams, Nico Carvacho has averaged 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 12.4 points.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. New Mexico State has an assist on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) over its previous three games while Colorado State has assists on 53 of 78 field goals (67.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State is rated first among WAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.7 percent. The Aggies have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

