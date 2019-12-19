SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Martins Igbanu and Reggie Jones have collectively accounted for 58 percent of Tulsa’s scoring this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Colorado State, Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s total scoring.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.