DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola Marymount offense has recorded a turnover on only 14 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Colorado State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).
