STEPPING UP: The Mavericks have been led by the sophomore duo of Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole. Pile is averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Akinwole is putting up 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game. The Rams have been led by seniors Kris Martin and Nico Carvacho. Martin has averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Carvacho has put up 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.