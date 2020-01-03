TEAM LEADERSHIP: Hampton’s Ben Stanley has averaged 21.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while Davion Warren has put up 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Dontrell Shuler has averaged 18.1 points while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stanley has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 45 field goals and three assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Hampton is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Pirates are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 0-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buccaneers are 6-0 when at least three of their players score in double-figures and 1-6 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton attempts more free throws per game than any other Big South team. The Pirates have averaged 22.8 free throws per game this season and 25.4 per game over their last five games.

