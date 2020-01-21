EARLY RISERS: Neither team has been afraid to ask a lot of their freshmen this year. Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 49 percent of Colorado State’s scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Fresno State, Orlando Robinson, Nate Grimes, Jarred Hyder and Anthony Holland have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Fresno State scoring.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Robinson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Fresno State’s New Williams has attempted 111 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 19 for 38 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Colorado State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.

