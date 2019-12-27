BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Taze Moore is averaging 12.1 points to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Czar Perry is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.4 points per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Chris Clarke, who is averaging seven points, nine rebounds and 5.5 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clarke has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas Tech field goals over the last five games. Clarke has 21 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

WINNING WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Red Raiders are 3-3 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.

