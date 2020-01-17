FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Chicago State’s Ke’Sean Davis, Rajeir Jones and Amir Gholizadeh have combined to score 26 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Roadrunners have scored 87.2 points per game against WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.8 per game they put up over 12 non-conference games.MIGHTY MOORE: Taze Moore has connected on 43.5 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Roadrunners are 0-8 when they allow 73 or more points and 8-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Cougars are 0-15 when they score 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 74.

COLD SPELL: Chicago State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 85.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.4 percent, ranking the Roadrunners fourth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Chicago State sits at just 24.6 percent (ranked 290th).

