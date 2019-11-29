SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taze Moore, Cam Allen, De’Monte Buckingham, Shawn Stith and Czar Perry have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.TREYS FOR TAZE: Through seven games, Cal State Bakersfield’s Taze Moore has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 83.3 percent from the free throw line this season.