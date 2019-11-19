Jada Boyd added eight points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks for NC State. The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 free throws compared to Maine’s one attempt.
NC State entered ranked third nationally in field-goal percentage defense and held Maine to 25% on 14-of-57 shooting.
Dor Saar scored 10 points and Blanca Millan grabbed 10 rebounds for Maine (1-3). The Black Bears were outrebounded 40-26.
___
