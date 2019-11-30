The Wolfpack led by as many as 15 points and had a 52-41 lead after Konig hit a jumper with 9:04 left in the game. Julissa Tago scored 11 points — including two 3-pointers and a three-point play — during a 14-4 run that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to a point with three minutes to go but N.C. State scored 12 of the final 15 points to seal it.