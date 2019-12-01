North Carolina State built a 14-7 lead when Crutchfield made a 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the first quarter. The Wolfpack led 19-15 before North Texas closed to 22-21 on N’Yah Boyd’s layup with 6:36 before intermission. That prompted a 10-2 run from the Wolfpack over the next four minutes and they went to intermission up 36-27.
The Wolfpack built their largest lead (57-42 and 59-44) in the third quarter.
Boyd led the Lady Eagles (3-4) with 22 points and Randi Thompson scored 11.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.