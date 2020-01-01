Middle Tennessee (4-9, 0-0) vs. Old Dominion (4-9, 0-0)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Middle Tennessee finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Old Dominion won 13 games and lost five.

SQUAD LEADERS: Xavier Green has averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Monarchs. Jason Wade is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The Blue Raiders are led by C.J. Jones, who is averaging 16.8 points.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Raiders are 0-8 when they score 72 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Monarchs are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Middle Tennessee has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 86.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee has scored 65.8 points while allowing 72 points over its last five games. Old Dominion has managed 58.6 points while giving up 63 over its last five.

