Custer scored on runs of 40, 38 and 2 yards in the first half as EWU (6-5, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) took a 28-14 lead into the break and his 13-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter made it 42-28. Cal Poly (2-8, 1-6) responded with an 11-play, 89-yard drive capped by J.J. Koski’s 11-yard touchdown reception and, after the teams traded punts, Nik Navarro recovered a fumble by Barriere at the EWU 22. Four plays later Duy Tran-Sampson scored on a 4-yard run with 4:58 to play but Jalen Hamler was dropped for a loss on the 2-point conversion attempt and the Eagles led 42-41.