Bingelis opened the scoring with a 17-yard TD catch with 5:48 left in the first quarter. Hayek had a 7-yard TD catch on Villanova’s next possession for a 14-point lead before the end of the quarter.

Hodge caught both of his touchdowns in the second quarter and Smith ran in a 5-yard keeper in the middle of the third quarter.

Malcolm Denbow scored on a 6-yard TD run between Hodge’s TDs for Long Island’s only points of the game. Jonathan DeBique ran for 91 yards on 24 carries for the Sharks (0-9), accounting for nearly half of the team’s 183 yards of offense.

