Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez added 18 points each and Chelsea Dungee scored 12 for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks opened the game with a 16-4 run and led from the opening basket, a Tolefree 3-pointer. Arkansas had its largest lead at 85-39 early in the fourth quarter.

Oral Roberts had an 18-1 run in the fourth quarter but only got the deficit down to 28 points.

Keni Jo Lippe led the Golden Eagles with 24 points and nine rebounds. Gem Summers added 10 points.

