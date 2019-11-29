Ryan Allen had 19 points and Collin Goss added 10 rebounds.

Kevon Voyles had 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Hawks (0-8). Canaan Bartley added 12 points and Bruce Guy had seven rebounds.

Da’Shawn Phillip, the Hawks’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 8 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Delaware takes on Columbia at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its first win against Fordham on the road on Sunday.

