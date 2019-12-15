SENIOR STUDS: Delaware’s Darling, Justyn Mutts and Collin Goss have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Crosby has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Delaware State has 36 assists on 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its past three games while Delaware has assists on 32 of 80 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The quick-tempoed Delaware State offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Hornets 28th nationally. Delaware has not been as opportunistic as the Hornets and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 275th).

