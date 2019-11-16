Justyn Mutts added 16 of his 22 points in the second half for Delaware. Kevin Anderson had 14 points and Collin Goss added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Justin Jaworski had 21 points for the Leopards (2-2). E.J. Stephens added 18 points. Myles Cherry had eight rebounds and five assists.

Delaware plays St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Tuesday. Lafayette faces Penn at home on Tuesday.

