CONWAY, S.C. — Jordan Dartis made eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points and Ohio beat Middle Tennessee 75-63 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Dartis, as 6-foot-3 senior, was 9-of-18 shooting. He has five career games with at least seven made 3s including a career-high 10 in a 99-75 win over Akron on Feb. 6, 2018. Dave Jamerson set the program record with 14 3-pointers, and then about two months later, made 11 in the 1989-90 season.