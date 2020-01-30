TEAM LEADERSHIP: Juniors Chris Knight and Aaryn Rai have led the Big Green. Knight is averaging 13.1 points and six rebounds while Rai is putting up 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Richmond Aririguzoh and Jaelin Llewellyn. Aririguzoh has averaged 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while Llewellyn has put up 14.8 points and four rebounds per game.ACCURATE ARIRIGUZOH: Across 15 games this year, Princeton’s Aririguzoh has shot 61.5 percent.

WINNING WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 2-8 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STREAK STATS: Dartmouth has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points and allowing 71.7 points during those contests. Princeton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 53.7.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Dartmouth has held opposing teams to 64.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Ivy League teams. The Big Green have allowed 69.6 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

