VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dylan Frye, Daeqwon Plowden and Michael Laster have combined to score 35 percent of Bowling Green’s points this season. For Dartmouth, Chris Knight, Ian Sistare and James Foye have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Big Green points over their last five.DOMINANT DYLAN: Frye has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.