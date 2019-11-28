PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has 37 assists on 84 field goals (44 percent) across its past three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the country. The Dartmouth defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 275th among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.