UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Dukes are 11-0 when holding opponents to 47.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wildcats are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 1-6 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 33 over his past five games.
LAST FIVE: Davidson has scored 68.2 points and allowed 62.6 points over its last five games. Duquesne has averaged 71.8 points while allowing 69 over its last five.
