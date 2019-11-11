LAST TIME: Davidson earned a 20-point win over Charlotte when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson went 8-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Wildcats gave up 72 points per game while scoring 74.7 per contest. Charlotte went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 58 points and allowing 68.1 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD