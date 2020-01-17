BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jalen Cobb is putting up 10.9 points to lead the way for the Rams. Onyi Eyisi is also a top contributor, producing 6.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Kellan Grady, who is averaging 16 points and 4.4 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jon Axel Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. Gudmundsson has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fordham is 0-8 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

COLD SPELL: Davidson has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 60.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 18th among Division I teams. The Davidson offense has averaged 69.9 points through 16 games (ranked 201st, nationally).

