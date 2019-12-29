FUELING THE OFFENSE: Saben Lee has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Davidson is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 1-5 when opponents score more than 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 38 assists on 70 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three games while Davidson has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

