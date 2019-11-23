Malik Bailey had 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks for the NAIA’s Fighting Saints. Eric Ting added 10 points. Lewis Holey had nine rebounds.
Incarnate Word plays Eastern Illinois at home on Sunday.
