LEADING THE WAY: Detroit’s Davis has averaged 23.6 points and 4.4 assists while Justin Miller has put up 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Burk has averaged 19 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 15.3 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Titans have allowed just 72.3 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has accounted for 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 33 of 75 field goals (44 percent) over its previous three contests while IUPUI has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.

