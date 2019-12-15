Isaiah Bailey had 21 points for the Wildcats (5-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Cletrell Pope added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
California Baptist (6-4) plays Southern at home on Wednesday. Bethune-Cookman plays Central Florida on the road on Wednesday.
