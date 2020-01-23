STEPPING UP: Davis is putting up 16.2 points to lead the way for the Midshipmen. Complementing Davis is Greg Summers, who is producing 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been led by Funk, who is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

STEPPING IT UP: The Midshipmen have scored 66.3 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Funk has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 8-2 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Midshipmen. Navy has 34 assists on 76 field goals (44.7 percent) over its past three outings while Army has assists on 63 of 106 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Navy defense has held opponents to 60.9 points per game, the 22nd-lowest mark in Division I. Army has given up an average of 72.8 points through 18 games (ranking the Black Knights 225th).

